Rangers fined by UEFA for pitch invasion and throwing of objects against Villarreal

A fan invaded the pitch during Rangers' Europa League game against Villarreal at Ibrox on November 29

Rangers have been fined €16,000 (£14,390) by UEFA for a pitch invasion and the throwing of objects during last month's Europa League game against Villarreal.

A fan ran on to the pitch during the goalless draw at Ibrox on November 29, while a separate bottle-throwing incident occurred in the same game.

Rangers supporter Paul Cairney, 26, admitted to running on to the pitch when pleading guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner at Glasgow Sheriff Court earlier this month.

Another fan, Nicholas Walker, 20, admitted assaulting a police officer during the match. He pleaded guilty to throwing a glass bottle, which narrowly missed the police officer, from the crowd.

Rangers and Steven Gerrard have also been given a warning by UEFA for the delayed kick-off in the Europa League match against Spartak Moscow on November 8.

The match, which ended in a 4-3 win for Rangers at the Otkritie Arena, started two minutes later than scheduled because Alfredo Morelos was late out of the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Spartak have been fined €27,000 (£24,279) by UEFA after objects were thrown, fireworks set off and stairways blocked in the defeat to Rangers.