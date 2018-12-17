Ross McCrorie happy with development under Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

1:50 Ross McCrorie says Rangers are expecting a difficult match at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday after his side went top of the table. Ross McCrorie says Rangers are expecting a difficult match at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday after his side went top of the table.

Ross McCrorie is keen to cement his place as a regular in the Rangers line-up but has paid tribute to boss Steven Gerrard for protecting him.

The Scotland U21 international played the full 90 minutes in Rangers' Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna on Thursday and also started the 1-0 win against Hamilton which saw Rangers return to the top of the table.

The Hamilton game was just McCrorie's sixth start of the season but the versatile 20-year-old is happy with his development under former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard has deployed Ross McCrorie in midfield this season

Asked how he felt the season has gone for him, McCrorie said: "It's been quite up and down to be honest.

"I think I've played 14 or 15 games. Last season, I played 24 games all in so it's been up and down but recently I have been involved, so hopefully that continues.

"The manager has been great with me. He knows I am young, he's protecting me and he's developing me in the way he wants me to be. Whatever the manager says I am fine with that.

Rangers' next opponents Hibernian beat Celtic 2-0 at the weekend

"The gaffer has been one of the best players in the world, one of the best players of his generation to be honest, so I take all the little bits of information he feeds to me and that can only improve my game."

McCrorie was speaking during a pre-Christmas visit to Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children, a place the young defender is all too familiar with.

He added: "I think a year or two ago me and the U20s we came in here and did all the Christmas decorations so it's great, especially making the kids happy at this time of the year. It's a big day for them as well and whatever we can do to make them happy at this time of year - especially if they are missing out - hopefully we can fill that gap and make them happy."