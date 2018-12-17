Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his team need to be more clinical

Steven Gerrard celebrates after Daniel Candeias scored to make it 1-0 against Hamilton

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his side have "a lot to learn" before they can be considered genuine title contenders.

Rangers moved back to the top of the table thanks to a 1-0 win over Hamilton on Sunday, as Daniel Candeias' early strike was enough to claim the points.

But Gerrard's team wasted a host of chances to put the game to bed and the frustrated boss insists he is not getting carried away with his team's league position.

"I'm happy with the win and the clean sheet, but we've got a lot to learn in terms of the performance," said Gerrard.

"We put 22 corners in today and over 30 crosses. We created enough opportunities and got into some really exciting areas of the pitch.

"But we had zero killer instinct. That's a concern.

"I'm not really interested - with all due respect - in being top of the league right now. We were top before, then went and lost and drew our next two games.

Daniel Candeias celebrates

"So, what's more important to me now is what we can learn from the performance.

"It's blatantly obvious we have to learn to kill teams off in the final third."

Candeias' third-minute strike was Rangers' first goal from open play in six games but a series of other chances were squandered and the manager added: "It was frustrating, because we have to put teams like Hamilton away.

"A lot of our game was good. Out of possession we were really good. Going forward, we were wave after wave.

"But, when we got to the final part of the pitch, we lacked that bit of magic - that final pass, that incredible cross. We lacked that player who is going to step up and kill the game off.

"We should have had the game won in the first 15 minutes.

"I should have had the luxury of being able to take players off the pitch and give them a rest before Hibs on Wednesday, which is going to be a tough game."