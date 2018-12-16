Rangers 1-0 Hamilton: Daniel Candeias' third-minute goal puts Steven Gerrard's men top

Daniel Candeias' third-minute goal was enough to send Rangers top of the league.

Rangers moved top of the Scottish Premiership courtesy of Daniel Candeias' early goal in a 1-0 win over Hamilton at Ibrox.

The Portuguese forward, one of three changes to the Rangers line-up, slotted in the rebound when Kyle Lafferty's shot was blocked with just three minutes on the clock.

The hosts dominated from start to finish, allowing Hamilton just two shots across the 90 minutes, but only tested Gary Woods three more times.

But at full-time it mattered little, as Rangers leapfrogged Celtic, beaten at Hibernian earlier on Sunday, and Kilmarnock to move back to the top of the league.

Player ratings Rangers: McGregor (6), Tavernier (7), Goldson (6), McAuley (7), Barisic (8), McCrorie (7), Jack (7), Arfield (7), Candeias (7), Lafferty (6), Grezda (7)



Subs: Middleton (7), Halliday (n/a)



Hamilton: Woods (7), McGowan (7), Gordon (6), Kilgallon (7), Sowah (6), McMann (6), MacKinnon (5), Imrie (5), Taiwo (5), Keatings (5), Bingham (5)



Subs: Brustad (6), Boyd (n/a), Penny (n/a)



Man of the match: Borna Barisic

Rangers began with a bang and hit the post inside 90 seconds, when Lafferty miscued in front of an open goal and turned James Tavernier's wonderful corner onto the post.

But barely another 90 seconds had passed when they did score. Borna Barisic's low cross was pinpoint for Lafferty, and when he turned and shot, the ball rebounded off Matthew Kilgallon to Candeias in space, giving him the simple task of slotting beyond Woods for the opener.

Rangers won a total of 13 corners before half-time but only came close to doubling the lead once, when Gareth McAuley headed Barisic's free-kick from the left down and goalwards but too close to Woods, who palmed away.

The second half was much the same - Rangers enjoyed more than 60 per cent of possession but attempted only eight shots as Hamilton again frustrated them in the final third.

Team news Rangers made three changes from their defeat against Rapid Vienna in midweek. Kyle Lafferty returned for the suspended Alfredo Morelos.



For Hamilton, left-back Scott McCann came in for Mikel Miller.

Lafferty thought he had added a second when his dipping effort headed for the far corner after 65 minutes, but Woods flung out a strong hand and somehow kept the ball out at full-stretch with a world-class save.

Woods made more saves from Lafferty, Scott Arfield and Eros Grezda in the dying minutes to keep the visitors in the game - but they could not forge a clear-cut chance to test Allan McGregor at the other end, and remain third from bottom.

The Croatian left-back was more of a second winger against a limited Hamilton side and his deliveries, dribbling and movement were spot on all afternoon.

Barisic (right) was a threat for Rangers all afternoon

He put in several wicked crosses from the left which Lafferty and co should have done more with, but could be delighted with his own contribution to Rangers' win regardless.

What's next?

Rangers will travel to Celtic's conquerors Hibernian on Wednesday night at 7.45pm. Hamilton are not back in action until next weekend when they host Kilmarnock next Saturday at 3pm.