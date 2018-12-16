Hibernian 2-0 Celtic: Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi on target for hosts

Hibernian's Florian Kamberi celebrates making it 2-0

Celtic missed out on the chance to go top of the Scottish Premiership after losing 2-0 at Hibernian on Sunday afternoon.

The champions were on the back foot early on as Hibs took the lead in the opening minute through Vykintas Slivka, before Florian Kamberi secured the victory after the break (59) to inflict a first Celtic defeat in 10 league games.

It was the brightest of starts from Hibernian as they built up from their own corner flag thanks to some great interplay and running from Steven Whittaker, before Oli Shaw picked out Slivka with a great pass, allowing the midfielder to shimmy and then finish in the box in the opening minute.

Craig Gordon could do nothing about the goal but ensured things did not get worse for Celtic when he dived full stretch to his left to palm away a Stevie Mallan free-kick from 30 yards, which had dipped over the wall and towards the bottom corner.

Team news Hibs made three changes from their previous outing against Hamilton, as Mavrias, Boyle and Nelom missed out. Scott Brown started for Celtic despite rumours of an imminent move to Australia, while Kieran Tierney missed out with a hip problem.

Celtic started slowly and didn't come to life until just before the half hour mark when James Forrest made the most of a mistake from Whittaker, allowing him to attack space down the left flank from where he sent in a dangerous cross towards the onrushing Odsonne Edouard, but Ryan Porteous read it and cleared the ball for a corner.

A frustrated Scott Brown tried to get his side going by performing a poor challenge on Slivka. The Celtic captain earned a yellow card and his opponent was forced off injured at half-time.

After a poor opening 45 minutes, Celtic came out after the break looking a lot brighter and threatened through dangerous crosses from Scott Sinclair and Emilio Izaguirre without testing the goalkeeper.

Hibs doubled their lead when Celtic took a poor free-kick, allowing the hosts to break down the pitch through substitute Sean Mackie who sent a long pass to Kamberi in space, allowing the forward to get the ball out of his feet and smash a shot beyond a helpess Gordon.

Player ratings Hibernian: Marciano (7), Whittaker (8), Ambrose (8), Porteous (8), Stevenson (7), Slivka (7,) Mallan (8), Hyndman (7), Horgan (8), Shaw (7), Kamberi (7)



Subs: Mackie (7), Allan (6)



Celtic: : Gordon (6), Ajer (6), Benkovic (6), Simunovic (7), Izaguirre (6), Brown (6), Ntcham (6), McGregor (5), Forrest (6), Sinclair (5), Edouard (5)



Subs: Hayes (6), Morgan (6), Johnston (7)



Kamberi almost turned provider soon after but his cross with the outside of his right boot had too much pace on it for Daryl Horgan, stretching at the back post.

Despite there still being 25 minutes left to play, Celtic never got close to threatening the Hibernian goal as they limped to defeat.

Man of the match: Efe Ambrose

The central defender was often maligned during his time at Celtic Park, so maybe had something to prove against the Scottish champions. Ambrose was composed throughout the game alongside the impressive Ryan Porteous as they ensured the visitors rarely threatened the goal.

What's next?

There's another tough test for Hibernian as Rangers come to Easter Road for a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday.

Celtic host Motherwell in the league on the same night.