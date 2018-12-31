Rangers' Alfredo Morelos could face charges after Celtic incidents

1:54 Dermot Gallagher, Sue Smith and Mario Melchiot debate whether Alfredo Morelos deserved a red card after being involved in three controversial incidents during the Old Firm derby Dermot Gallagher, Sue Smith and Mario Melchiot debate whether Alfredo Morelos deserved a red card after being involved in three controversial incidents during the Old Firm derby

The Scottish Football Association's compliance officer is examining three incidents involving Alfredo Morelos during Rangers' win over Celtic.

However, it will be Thursday before the Colombia striker finds out whether or not he will face a suspension.

Morelos was seen to aim a kick at Celtic captain Scott Brown during the early stages of Saturday's match at Ibrox, which Rangers won 1-0 to move level on points with their Glasgow rivals at the top of the table.

He later caught full-back Anthony Ralston with his studs before appearing to grab at midfielder Ryan Christie.

Due to the New Year holiday, the process to examine the evidence will take two days longer than normal, if there is any charge to be issued.

In disciplinary situations, the compliance officer asks a three-person panel of former referees to review whether a sending-off offence occurred. Only where all three individuals agree that it did will a notice of complaint be raised.

The player would then have a set period of time to either appeal against or accept the charge.

Morelos, 22, has scored 20 goals in 34 appearances for Rangers this season, while he has also received three red cards and 13 yellows.