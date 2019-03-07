Steven Gerrard says interest in Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is compliment

0:36 Steven Gerrard believes Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is flattered by interest from other clubs but insists it has no influence on him. Steven Gerrard believes Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is flattered by interest from other clubs but insists it has no influence on him.

Steven Gerrard says interest in Rangers' Alfredo Morelos is both a compliment to the Colombia striker and the club.

Leicester along with several Bundesliga club, led by Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the 22-year-old this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

Morelos, who signed a new four-year deal at Ibrox last September, has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season for Rangers to alert potential suitors.

"I am sure it is flattering for Alfredo. In think it is a big compliment for him. It shows that he is in terrific form and he is in a great place," Gerrard said.

"In terms of me, nothing changes. I love working with the player, he puts a smile on my face when I am out of bed and on my way to training to work with him because he is such a top, top player."

Morelos is an influential member of Steven Gerrard's squad

Morelos told a Colombian radio station last week he was aware of clubs monitoring his progress but Gerrard insists he is pleased his players are earning recognition, even if it increases the chances of him leaving.

He added: "The interest and the speculation is not going to go away.

"That is something that we have to live with but we certainly see it is a compliment because I would be more concerned and more worried if no one was interested in my players."