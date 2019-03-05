Alfredo Morelos interests Leicester and Borussia Dortmund ahead of summer transfer window

Alfredo Morelos is interesting Leicester, Borussia Dortmund and other German clubs

Leicester City will have to battle it out with several Bundesliga clubs, led by Borussia Dortmund, if they want to land Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

Scouts at the Premier League club began monitoring the Colombian forward before the last transfer window in January, while Claude Puel was still in charge.

Sky Sports News understands new boss Brendan Rodgers will join director of football John Rudkin and head of recruitment Eduardo Macia on Leicester's transfer committee to decide whether to make a bid for the prolific 22-year-old, who has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season.

Brendan Rodgers left Celtic to join Leicester

Morelos' time in the Scottish Premiership looks increasingly likely to be over when this campaign comes to an end, despite signing a new four-year contract last September.

He told a Colombian radio station last week: "There are many teams interested in me and a lot of them have watched me play. Most likely my transfer will be this summer."

Alfredo Morelos and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Also last week, Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson reportedly told the Oceania Rangers Supporters Association (ORSA) convention in New Zealand that the club rated Morelos at at least the same value as Moussa Dembele, who left Celtic for Lyon in a £19.7m deal in the summer.