Rangers' Alfredo Morelos sees red again: Pundits react to Colombian's latest sending-off at Celtic

Morelos pleads his innocence after being shown a red by referee Bobby Madden

The Sky Sports pundits were scathing in their criticism of Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos after the Colombian was sent off again in his side's 2-1 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Morelos was shown a straight red card after elbowing Celtic captain Scott Brown midway through the first half at Parkhead, the player's fifth sending-off already this season - although the first of those dismissals was later rescinded.

And with Rangers going on to lose the Old Firm derby, falling a mammoth 13 points behind their arch-rivals in the race for the title in the process, there were questions being asked about Morelos' future after the game.

🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑 Alfredo Morelos has been sent off 5️⃣ times in all comps this season, 3 of which have come in the first half pic.twitter.com/EpOG4Eppq5 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 31, 2019

1:32 There were ugly scenes after the final whistle in the Old Firm derby with Rangers' Andy Halliday and Celtic's Scott Brown were at the forefront of it. There were ugly scenes after the final whistle in the Old Firm derby with Rangers' Andy Halliday and Celtic's Scott Brown were at the forefront of it.

"It was schoolboy stuff," Kris Commons told Sky Sports. "He's let his whole team down. There will be players in there giving him a really tough time."

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd was equally damning, saying: "He was asking for VAR, but it's probably good for him that there isn't VAR!

"It's a straight red - there's no defending him. It's incredible that someone who has performed this season, and is arguably the player of the season, has been sent off five times for stupid things. It's things he doesn't need to get involved in.

Alredo Morelos gestures at Scott Brown as he leaves the field

"I'm sick of hearing Rangers fans say he gets wound up. That's why they do it. It's a disgrace. Players throwing their arms about at this level, is a disgrace.

"Because there's nobody who can come in and replace him, he thinks he can get away with anything. Whenever he comes back from suspension, he's straight back into the XI."

James McFadden, meanwhile, was not shocked to see Morelos receive his marching orders at Celtic Park.

MATCH REPORT



James Forrest's late strike saw Celtic beat 10-man Rangers 2-1 in a bad-tempered Old Firm derby. — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 31, 2019

"I'm not surprised as we see it so often," said the former Scotland international. "We speak about his temperament, and his ability to make it difficult for defenders, and I don't think he should lose that, but this is what he needs to lose from his game.

"It's needless. It's just a clip of his heels from Brown to wind him up. People wind him up because this is the reaction."

Gerrard's verdict

Steven Gerrard declared he could not defend Morelos after his latest indiscretion.

5:04 Steve Gerrard has revealed he plans to fine Alfredo Morelos and give the money back to fans after Morelos' sending off in Rangers' Old Firm defeat to Celtic. Steve Gerrard has revealed he plans to fine Alfredo Morelos and give the money back to fans after Morelos' sending off in Rangers' Old Firm defeat to Celtic.

"I'll deal with that, internally. He'll be punished. The punishment will be financial," Gerrard told Sky Sports. "The money will go to the supporters that came here today. I think that's only right. He let his team-mates and the cub down again.

"I've gone above and beyond with Morelos. I can't defend that. He'll be fined a week's wages and I'll recommend to the board it goes to the fans who came today. From now on the indiscipline must stop, a million per cent. I will be taking a far harder line on it."