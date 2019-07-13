Rangers sign defender Filip Helander from Bologna

Filip Helander has joined Rangers

Rangers have completed the signing of Sweden defender Filip Helander from Serie A side Bologna on a four-year contract.

Sky Sports News understands that the fee for the 26-year-old is in the region of £3.2m-£3.5m.

The centre-half, who becomes Steven Gerrard's eighth summer signing ahead of the new Scottish Premiership campaign, said that moving to Ibrox was an "easy decision" to make.

Helander joined Bologna in 2016

"I am delighted to be joining Rangers, it's a special club with tremendous fans and a unique history," Helander told the club's website.

"The opportunity to work with a manager like Steven Gerrard was an easy decision to make.

"I've come here to battle for every point and to win trophies and I'm looking forward to meeting my team-mates and getting started."

Helander started his career at Malmo before moving to Italy to join Verona in 2015 and then Bologna, initially on loan, the following year.

0:43 Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo says he is happy to be compared to Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira, and is trying to model his game on them Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo says he is happy to be compared to Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira, and is trying to model his game on them

The Swede, who has 10 caps, was named in his country's squad for the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Helander joins fellow centre-half George Edmundson, Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Greg Stewart, Jake Hastie, Jordan Jones and Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo in moving to Glasgow this summer.

He made 24 appearances for Bologna last season.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Also See:

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.