Steven Gerrard says Rangers will not sell Alfredo Morelos late in transfer window

1:08 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned clubs interested in Alfredo Morelos Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned clubs interested in Alfredo Morelos

Steven Gerrard says any clubs interested in Alfredo Morelos should bid now as he will not allow the Rangers striker to leave late in the transfer window.

Gerrard insists Rangers have received no offers for the Colombian, who will be fit for Tuesday's Europa League qualifier in Gibraltar against St Joseph's despite missing the 5-0 friendly win over Oxford United with a minor groin injury.

The Rangers boss admits "every player has a price" but warned he will not sell Morelos if he is not given enough time to find a replacement.

"I've got a quality player on a long contract who gets paid very well," said Gerrard, who revealed Jon Flanagan faces three weeks out following a hernia operation.

"He makes my squad an awful lot stronger because he's a prolific goalscorer. Nothing has changed in my view.

If someone wants to spend a lot of money on a centre-forward they'll have to come early, because it won't happen late. Steven Gerrard

"I can't control the speculation and as a club we haven't got a decision to make because a bid hasn't come in.

"Do I think something will happen? Possibly, but that's me guessing and trying to predict the future.

"Does anyone want Alfredo Morelos? I don't know, I can't answer that question. But if they do they best bring a really big offer.

Sheyi Ojo scored in Rangers' friendly win over Oxford United

"If someone wants to spend a lot of money on a centre-forward they'll have to come early, because it won't happen late.

"If he did end up going he'd be impossible to replace with days or weeks to go in the window.

"We don't want him to go but every player has a price. I'm not going to sit here and say he's not going out the door, because if a bid lands that the board like and they want to accept, it's a completely different conversation.

"But that hasn't happened. There hasn't been one single bid."

Gerrard hopes to add between one and three players to his squad before the window shuts but says there is uncertainty around Ryan Hardie and Glenn Middleton's loan moves to Blackpool and Doncaster respectively after both teams recently changed managers.

