Daniel Candeias leaves Rangers to join Turkish side Genclerbirligi

Last Updated: 22/07/19 4:53pm

Daniel Candeias scored 14 times for Rangers
Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has left the club to join Turkish side Genclerbirligi for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old moved to Ibrox from Benfica in June 2017 and scored 14 goals in 97 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Gers manager Steven Gerrard recently stated Candeias had asked to leave the club, however, and Genclerbirligi confirmed on their website that he had signed a two-year contract with them.
Kris Boyd says Rangers are a totally different team this season and have strength and depth in the squad after their summer additions.
Kris Boyd says Rangers are a totally different team this season and have strength and depth in the squad after their summer additions.

Candeias joined Benfica from their Portuguese rivals Porto in August 2014 but never played a senior game for them.

Instead, he was loaned out to Spanish side Granada, French team Metz and Turkish outfit Alanyaspor before joining Rangers.

Rangers will play Danish club Midtjylland in the third qualifying round of the Europa League - if they defeat Luxembourg side Progres Niederkorn - following Monday's draw.

