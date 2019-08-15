Rangers sign Andy King on season-long loan from Leicester

Andy King becomes Rangers' 10th signing of the summer

Andy King has become Rangers' 10th summer signing after joining from Leicester on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old midfielder was watching from the stands at Ibrox on Thursday as Rangers cruised into the Europa League play-offs after beating FC Midtjylland 3-1.

King spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Derby, having also had a spell at Swansea the year before.

The Wales international has scored 68 goals in 378 appearances for Leicester, winning League One and the Championship before helping the Foxes lift the Premier League in 2015-16.

King is Steven Gerrard's 10th signing this transfer window, following Steven Davis, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie, Greg Stewart, Sheyi Ojo, George Edmundson, Joe Aribo, Filip Helander and Brandon Barker through the doors.

He will be eligible for his Rangers debut in their Scottish League Cup match at East Fife on Sunday.

