Ryan Kent could be out for a couple of weeks, says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Ryan Kent goes off injured during the Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston

Steven Gerrard has suggested Ryan Kent could be missing for a couple of weeks – which could see the return of long-term absentee Jamie Murphy sooner rather than later.

Kent lasted only 41 minutes on his second Rangers debut on Saturday before coming off with a hamstring injury.

Murphy has been out since sustaining a knee injury against Kilmarnock last August but Kent's absence and Jordan Jones' knee problem have left Rangers short of options out wide ahead of a busy fixture schedule which begins with Thursday's Europa League clash against Feyenoord.

Jamie Murphy sustained a knee injury against Kilmarnock last August

Gerrard has highlighted the importance of managing Brandon Barker carefully after he scored his first goal for the club against Livingston at the weekend, having replaced Kent just before half-time, and he is considering bringing Murphy back into the fold in the near future.

"What we have tried to do here is build a squad - not just a team," he told the club's official website. "So it is that realisation that if you are not in the XI you have to be ready to come on from the side, and if you are outside the squad, be pushing in training to get into the 18.

2:36 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston. Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston.

"That is what we want and we think will bring out the best in everyone really. We suffered an injury to Jordan Jones and suffered an injury to Ryan Kent, so Brandon came on and made a contribution, which should do his confidence the world of good.

"We just have to be careful with Brandon now that we don't almost think he can play every game now - we have to manage him in the right way as well."

Gerrard added: "It also might make us push Jamie Murphy forward a bit quicker to give us another option as we will be without Jordan Jones for probably another three to four weeks and it looks like Ryan is going to be a couple of weeks as well, so we might have to push Jamie a bit quicker.

Jordan Jones has a knee problem

"I think he is ready to be part of the 18, but I'm not sure he will be ready to go in and start games in succession.

"He is certainly training very well, and I think in the last week to 10 days, you can see some of his strength coming back, so he is certainly ready to contribute, but I will have to manage his minutes that suit him and be patient with him as well."