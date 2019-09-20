Rangers must build on win over Feyenoord, says Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard says Rangers must find a way to move on from big wins as they prepare to face St Johnstone off the back of beating Feyenoord.

The Ibrox side were 1-0 winners in their Europa League opener against Jaap Stam's team in Glasgow as Sheyi Ojo's first-half goal gave them the three points.

It was another euphoric success for Gerrard's squad but having seen off Legia Warsaw last month to reach the groups, they then disappointed in a 2-0 Old Firm defeat to Celtic three days later.

The Rangers manager is keen to avoid another hangover at St Johnstone on Sunday, with his side three points off the top of the table going into the weekend.

Gerrard said: "It was a good performance (against Feyenoord). The players will get a lot of credit for it and rightly so.

"But for me, it's important to move on as quick as we can. That's always going to be the case, whether it's a draw, a defeat or a win.

"The games are coming thick and fast and we have to learn to move on because St Johnstone will be a difficult challenge, a different challenge.

"We have to get the players recovered as quick as we can and try to get some energy into them ahead of the game."

Gerrard was impressed with the backing given by Rangers' supporters as their Dutch opponents were beaten on a night when the late Fernando Ricksen was remembered by home fans.

The good atmosphere at Ibrox came despite 3,000 seats being closed under orders from UEFA and the former Liverpool midfielder says it was as good as anything he has experienced.

Rangers' win came a day after their former captain Fernando Ricksen died following a six-year fight against Motor Neurone Disease

Gerrard added: "It's right up there. Around the world, there's a handful of stadiums that can create that - Anfield, for sure, being one of them because I've experienced that on numerous occasions as a player.

"But to stand on the side and soak that atmosphere up last night, it was special. These are the nights we want more of. It's very addictive being part of nights like that.

"(With) the last 48 hours and the emotion of that, the performance was very fitting and I'm sure the Ricksen family are very proud of the players and the application they gave.

"It was just a special night for everyone connected to the club and it was a difficult night because of the previous 24 hours."

Rangers' latest fixture brought Gerrard up to 75 competitive games in charge and his record in that sequence has been good.

As well as 44 wins, he has seen his team record 20 draws and lose just 11 times - with only two of them being by more than one goal.

Gerrard said: "I couldn't believe that. I'm loving it, yeah, but I wouldn't have said 75. I suppose time flies when you're having fun."