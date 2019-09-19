Fernando Ricksen's battle with motor neurone disease remembered in Sky Sports documentary

An emotional documentary of Fernando Ricksen's battle with motor neurone disease has been re-released by Sky Sports following the former Rangers captain's death.

'Fernando Ricksen', filmed in 2015, charts the late Dutchman's lengthy battle with the neurodegenerative disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Ricksen fought the debilitative condition for six years following his diagnosis in 2013 before it took his life at the age of 43 on Wednesday.

The documentary followed Ricksen around the time of a benefit match held by Rangers at Ibrox in January 2015, where over 41,000 fans helped raise £320,000 for the Dutchman, his daughter Isabella, MND Scotland and the Rangers Charity Foundation.

Ricksen won two Scottish titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups in a six-year spell at Ibrox after joining Rangers in 2000.

"He played with his heart on his sleeve - he was that type," Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said. "That was epitomised when he was taken ill in 2013.

"He was given 18 months to live at the time and he's fought ever so hard up until this point. That sums up the character - a warrior type on the pitch and off the pitch."