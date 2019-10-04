Steven Gerrard wants feel-good factor back at Rangers after Europa League defeat

Steven Gerrard knows that a win on Sunday will bring some positivity back to the club

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to get back to winning ways against Hamilton on Sunday, after a last-minute goal saw his side lose at Young Boys on Thursday.

Christian Fassnacht's winner condemned Rangers to defeat in the Europa League and means they are now level on points with the other three teams in Group G.

Gerrard's side are just a point behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, and he is looking for a league win on Sunday to bring back the positivity around Ibrox.

"I want that feel-good factor back," he said. "We're in a really good place, in terms of our league form, and we want to continue that against Hamilton.

"In terms of the players, it was really tough game on a tough pitch, so I'm sure the extra couple of days is quite useful to get their energy back in their body and getting ready to go again for 90 minutes."

The late strike in Bern came after captain James Tavernier's missed interception, which has led to criticism from some Rangers fans.

But Gerrard has praised the full-back's mentality and knows that he will want to bounce back after the error.

"James is the captain of this team for a reason," Gerrard said. "He's mature enough and big enough to handle with the criticism.

"We're all responsible for that result. Of course, there were a couple of mistakes that have affected the result, but we're all in this together.

"He's been fantastic for me, his team-mates, and the supporters, so we have to remember that."