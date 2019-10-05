Rangers offer Southampton's Ross Wilson director of football role

Rangers target Ross Wilson started out at Falkirk as the head of football development

Southampton's director of football operations Ross Wilson has been offered the director of football role at Rangers.

The Scotsman has held positive talks with the Glasgow club this week and is considering his future at Southampton.

Wilson has been at the club for five years, overseeing the club's player recruitment, and he took a central role in the hiring of Ralph Hasenhuttl as manager.

The 36-year-old turned down a similar role at Rangers two years ago because "it was not the right time" but is now deciding on a return to Scotland where he started out with Falkirk.

He also worked at Watford and Huddersfield before joining Southampton, where he most notably secured the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama.

The Rangers director of football position has been vacant since Mark Allen left Ibrox last month, resigning for "family reasons" and in order to "explore other options".