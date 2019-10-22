Rangers’ Ryan Jack signs two-year contract extension until 2023

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has signed a two-year contract extension

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has signed a two-year contract extension, which will keep him at Ibrox until 2023.

The 27-year-old, who joined the club from Aberdeen on a free transfer in June 2017, has been a mainstay in Steven Gerrard's side since the former Liverpool captain took over in Govan.

Gerrard revealed earlier this month that the Gers had opened talks with Jack over fresh terms and the Scotland international is now looking to the future.

"I'm delighted to commit my future to Rangers, and the club have shown great ambition to get me re-signed on a new deal," Jack told RangersTV.

"I'm over the moon and I'm looking forward to the future now. With the length of contract the club has given me, I hope to repay that in the next three-and-a-half years."

1:31 Kenny Miller says that Rangers were sloppy against Hearts but are a different side this season, and can mount a title challenger under Steven Gerrard this season Kenny Miller says that Rangers were sloppy against Hearts but are a different side this season, and can mount a title challenger under Steven Gerrard this season

Jack, who last signed an extension to his deal in December last year, has made more than 75 appearances for the club, including 16 this season.

"We're delighted that Ryan has extended his contract with the club. He is a very easy to manage and is a real leader and winner on the pitch," Gerrard said.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is delighted Jack has signed a new contract

"Ryan sets very high standards for himself and for others around him and that is exactly the kind of player and mentality that we want throughout our squad.

"We believe that there is a lot more to come from him before he reaches his potential and we look forward to working with him for the next few years."