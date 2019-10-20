Hearts investigating alleged racism towards Rangers' Alfredo Morelos

Hearts have vowed to ban any fan found guilty of racism after revealing they are investigating an allegation made in their 1-1 draw against Rangers.

The abuse was allegedly directed at Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos during the Scottish Premiership game at Tynecastle.

A short statement read: "The club is aware of the incident in question and is currently investigating it. It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park."

Rangers missed out on the chance to regain top spot in the Scottish Premiership from Celtic after being held to a 1-1 draw in Edinburgh.

The alleged incident comes after Bristol City also announced they are looking into reports of racism coming from away supporters during the Robins' 3-0 defeat to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town's encounter in FA Cup qualifying was also abandoned after players walked off the pitch after alleged racism.