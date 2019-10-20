Hearts 1-1 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side miss out on chance to go top

Rangers' James Tavernier exchanges words with Hearts' Steven MacLean

Rangers missed out on the chance to regain top spot in the Scottish Premiership from Celtic after being held to a 1-1 draw by Hearts.

Steven Gerrard's side knew before kick-off that they needed all three points if they were to move above rivals Celtic at the top of the table following Neil Lennon's side's 6-0 win against Ross County on Saturday, but they found themselves behind early on after Rytoro Meshino's sixth-minute opener.

Rangers eventually weathered the storm of Hearts' fast start and responded in the 39th minute through Alfredo Morelos' 15th goal of the season.

Morelos and substitute Ryan Kent both had second-half chances but neither could test Hearts goalkeeper Joel Pereira as Rangers had to settle for a point at Tynecastle Park.

The draw sees Gerrard's side draw level on 22 points with Celtic, but they trail their rivals in the table on goals scored. Meanwhile, the result means Hearts moved above rivals Hibernian into 10th on goal difference.

How Rangers were frustrated by Hearts

Hearts made a lightning-quick start to the game and they came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when forward Uche Ikpeazu headed Sean Clare's pinpoint cross onto the crossbar.

But Craig Levein's side did not have to wait long for the opener as Meshino expertly chipped in the rebound after Jake Mulraney had been denied by visiting goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Hearts' Ryotaro Meshino (right) celebrates his opener against Rangers with Aaron Hickey

After a frantic opening 15 minutes, the game settled down and Rangers were limited to half-chances as they went in search of an equaliser. They almost hauled themselves level in the 34th minute when Steven Davis' diving header from outside the box spun towards goal but it nestled into the side-netting.

Rangers continued to grow into the game and they eventually got their reward just before the break when September's Ladbrokes Premiership player of the month Morelos coolly slotted in at the back post after Borna Barisic's corner had been knocked down into his path by Nikola Katic.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos celebrates after he slots home to make it 1-1 against Hearts

Rangers asked plenty of questions of Hearts' defence early in the second half, with Davis and Morelos both seeing efforts deflected behind before James Tavernier's 61st-minute free-kick was blocked in the box.

There were huge cheers from the 3,045-strong away following in the 62nd minute when winger Ryan Kent stepped off the bench to make his return from a hamstring injury. And the summer signing from Liverpool created his first opportunity four minutes later when he beat two Hearts defenders before rifling a fierce shot wide from the left flank.

Rangers felt they should have had a penalty when Scott Arfield's path was blocked in the box by Aaron Hickey following good build-up play between the Canada international, Kent and Morelos.

Hearts' Ryotaro Meshino is challenged by Rangers' Steven Davis

Hearts goalkeeper Pereira was then called into action, making a smart save to keep out Connor Goldson's header in the 80th minute as Rangers stepped up their search for a winner.

A quick counter-attack from Hearts petered out as Rangers were able to clear in their box after Ikpeazu had been played in by substitute Andy Irving.

The home side could have then won it late on when Christophe Berra nodded towards goal in added time but it was straight at McGregor as both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.