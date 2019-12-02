Rangers likely to face relatively minor UEFA fine after fans use fireworks in Europa League

Rangers have been hit with a UEFA charge but have avoided any fresh sanctions over sectarian singing.

The club face UEFA disciplinary action for their fans "setting off fireworks" at last week's Europa League draw against Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

There had been speculation Rangers could face a third charge over sectarian chants this season.

And some reports claimed the alleged chanting might lead UEFA to take fresh action for the deciding group match against Young Boys on December 12 - after 3,000-seat sections were closed off in two earlier games.

But the sole charge will be decided by UEFA's disciplinary panel on February 27 next year and will likely lead to a relatively minor fine.

Feyenoord have also been charged with setting off fireworks and blocking stairways.