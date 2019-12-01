Rangers 5-0 Hearts: Alfredo Morelos nets 25th goal of the season in Ibrox thumping

Alfredo Morelos celebrates his 25th goal of the season for Rangers

Alfredo Morelos struck his 25th goal of the season as Rangers swept past Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox.

Fresh from breaking two scoring records with his double against Feyenoord in midweek, the Colombian has now netted in every one of his last 10 starts for Steven Gerrard's side after nodding them ahead 11 minutes in.

Substitute Greg Stewart struck a late double to round off a merciless display after Morelos' opener was followed up by Ryan Kent's strike and a Christophe Berra own goal.

The victory meant Rangers kept stride with Celtic at the top of the table, with the Hoops just one goal better off than their bitter rivals. Hearts themselves remain locked on the same points as bottom duo St Johnstone and St Mirren.

Morelos started the scoring after 11 minutes at Ibrox

How Rangers embarrassed Hearts

Throughout the 90 minutes, it was mostly one-way traffic towards Joel Pereira's goal.

Gerrard was unhappy with referee Don Robertson's decision not to award his side a penalty 10 minutes in when Glen Kamara was shoved in the back by Jamie Walker. But Gerrard was smiling 60 seconds later as his team grabbed the lead.

The hosts refused to relent on the back of that unsuccessful spot-kick appeal, with Kamara working the ball out left for Borna Barisic. The Croatia left-back's delivery was on the money and Morelos got in between two defenders to bullet home with his head.

He was unlucky not to grab a second on the half-hour mark as Pereira made a block at point-blank range and Hearts created their only opportunity of the first period in the 36th minute as Jamie Brandon drove to the by-line but Uche Ikeapzu could only fire wide on the stretch.

Greg Stewart scored twice in the closing stages

If that half chance gave the Jambos hope, it was immediately snuffed out as Rangers doubled their lead a moment later.

Scott Arfield and Joe Aribo had been brought back in by Gerrard and the former measured a ball in behind for the former Charlton midfielder, who cut back inside before serving the ball up on a plate for Kent to sweep home.

The opening quarter-hour of the second half saw the Hearts goal live a charmed life.

But the visitors could only stem the tide for so long and found themselves three down after 64 minutes.

Steven Davis release James Tavernier down the right. The Rangers skipper was aiming for Morelos but Berra - aware the striker was behind him - stuck out a leg and watched with horror as the ball dribbled into his own net.

It got worse for Hearts in the final 10 minutes. First Sheyi Ojo robbed Aaron Hickey on the by-line before cutting inside to shoot. Pereira saved that effort but was helpless as substitute Stewart slotted home on the rebound.

The 'keeper failed to cover himself in glory five minutes later as he allowed Stewart to head home at the second attempt as the ball squirmed through his grasp and over the line.