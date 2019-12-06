Rangers: James Tavernier labels Chris Sutton's 'serial loser' jibe as ‘irrelevant’

0:28 Rangers captain James Tavernier has hit back at pundits but admits his side must win trophies Rangers captain James Tavernier has hit back at pundits but admits his side must win trophies

James Tavernier has dismissed Chris Sutton’s criticism as "irrelevant" and insists no-one at Rangers is content to be second best.

Former Celtic striker and pundit Sutton described the Gers captain as a "serial loser" over his failure to win a major trophy with the Ibrox side since he joined the club in 2015.

Tavernier will have the chance to rectify that on Sunday when he leads his side out against Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Betfred Cup final at Hampden and he is determined to deliver for the club and the supporters.

"Comments from pundits are irrelevant," he said. "I am here to do a job, I'm here to win trophies. Previously we've not done that but I fully believe in this squad and what we're capable of doing.

"We have to win games, we have to win trophies. All the boys who have signed here have come to win trophies. We're not here to be second best. It's a great occasion for the fans, we want to win silverware for the fans.

"We have to do everything in our hands and go out there on Sunday looking to bring back some silverware. We've been without it for a while so we need to produce silverware for the fans - the fans have been waiting long enough. We have to have silverware.

2:08 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Aberdeen and Rangers Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Aberdeen and Rangers

"We have to deliver, the fans have waited long enough and some of the boys in the changing room, including myself have waited long enough - we need to start to deliver."

The captain's role

Tavernier also accepts that Sunday represents one of his biggest games since he took on the captain's armband at Rangers.

"It's a final, it's against Celtic so it's one of my biggest games as captain of this club," he said.

"Since the gaffer gave me the armband I have enjoyed the responsibility and the role, it makes me want to do better. It obviously brings more attention but I relish the pressure and I want to repay the gaffer, the lads and the fans with silverware.

"I have full belief in the squad, we have come a long way since the gaffer has come through the door, the squad has improved massively and we've gone toe-to-toe with some European giants. It all comes down to who wants it more on the day and if we fully back the game plan, go into it committed then I've got full belief in the squad."

While Tavernier has bounced back from a slump in form this season, the rest of the Gers defence have seen their levels drop in recent weeks having shipped five goals in their last four games. That crisis of confidence contributed to Steven Gerrard's team throwing away two points on Wednesday night as Aberdeen were allowed to fight back to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Steven Gerrard made James Tavernier Rangers captain

Tavernier knows his side cannot afford to make a repeat of those mistakes this weekend against Celtic but the right-back has urged his team-mates to follow his lead and rediscover their best displays.

"Sometimes it's come down to mistakes, simple things," he explained. "If you can cut those out, show a bit more concentration - and I include myself after the weeks I was getting criticised - you can bounce straight back and be really solid again.

Steven Davis, James Tavernier and Connor Goldson (L-R) during the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers

"I've got full confidence in our back four, and as a team, that we can easily rectify those mistakes and get back to clean sheets. Sunday will be like when you play European games. The higher level you go up then the more you'll be punished for mistakes.

"We know that we can't afford to give up any mistakes. We know Celtic are going to have some chances so we have to defend really well on the day."

'We need to be more competitive'

Tavernier says his side need to be more competitive than the first Old Firm fixture in the Premiership this season which saw Rangers lose 2-0 to Celtic at Ibrox.

0:56 Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says the 2-2 draw against Aberdeen could be a blessing in disguise for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says the 2-2 draw against Aberdeen could be a blessing in disguise for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

"We need to compete more. I didn't feel we competed to the best of our ability, even in the first half, we didn't get in their faces. You have to compete first and foremost. We know it is going to be a battle and we have got to go toe-to-toe with them.

"Me, the gaffer and the senior players will get around all the lads - I'm sure we don't have to speak to them but they are all going to be up for the occasion. Form goes out the window - it all comes down to who wants it more on the day."

Tavernier was involved in an ugly incident during Wednesday's Pittodrie clash when he was hit with a bread roll thrown by a Dons supporter. Aberdeen are investigating the matter but the Rangers captain - who was confronted by a pitch invader at Easter Road last season - says it is time fan misbehaviour is stamped out.

He said: "I spoke to our security team after the game and they made us aware of what was thrown. It's something that is in their hands but obviously we shouldn't have to keep going through these things with fan actions. We have to address it."