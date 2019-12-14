Allan McGregor signs new Rangers contract until 2021

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has extended his second spell at Ibrox

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

The 37-year-old is in his second spell at Ibrox, having rejoined from Hull City on a two-year deal in May 2018.

"It's very pleasing. I've not really been thinking about it but there was a wee bit in the contract that if I played a certain amount of games [that would trigger the extension]," he told Rangers TV.

"It's done now and I'm just looking forward to another year.

"I'm pleased I'm actually fit and staying healthy. I've done alright, I'm just disappointed we've not won anything yet. But hopefully we can change that."

The news comes a day after Steven Gerrard signed a new contract with Rangers until 2024.