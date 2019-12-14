Rangers News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Allan McGregor signs new Rangers contract until 2021

Last Updated: 14/12/19 12:38pm

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has extended his second spell at Ibrox
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has extended his second spell at Ibrox

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

The 37-year-old is in his second spell at Ibrox, having rejoined from Hull City on a two-year deal in May 2018.

Motherwell vs Rangers

December 15, 2019, 11:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

"It's very pleasing. I've not really been thinking about it but there was a wee bit in the contract that if I played a certain amount of games [that would trigger the extension]," he told Rangers TV.

"It's done now and I'm just looking forward to another year.

Also See:

"I'm pleased I'm actually fit and staying healthy. I've done alright, I'm just disappointed we've not won anything yet. But hopefully we can change that."

The news comes a day after Steven Gerrard signed a new contract with Rangers until 2024.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK