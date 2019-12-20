Rangers' Borna Barisic has glass bottle thrown towards him during win at Hibernian

Rangers full-back Borna Barisic had a glass bottle thrown towards him during their 3-0 win at Hibernian on Friday.

Rangers cut Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to two points with the victory at Easter Road, in a match which saw Hibs' Ryan Porteous sent off for an atrocious challenge on Barisic on the hour mark.

The red card sparked both benches into a brief scuffle and a member of each coaching staff were sent to the stands before a glass bottle landed near Barisic, which was thrown from the home end.

The red card was the second of 20-year-old Ryan Porteous' career

Hibs released a statement after the game, starting that they would be reviewing CCTV footage and will take appropriate action, while managers Jack Ross and Steven Gerrard condemned the incident.

"We are naturally disappointed at the action of a few, particularly as we appealed for supporters to behave responsibly on the eve of the game," the Hibs statement read.

"We invested significantly in enhanced CCTV systems and we'll review footage from all of the sections concerned to identify any individual involved in unacceptable conduct."

The bottle throw left Hibs manager Ross fuming.

"I can't quite get my head round why anybody would make the decision to throw a glass bottle at another human being," he said.

"Some people argue that behaviour on the pitch and around the pitch affect that - that's garbage, that's an excuse. Someone who does that deserves the consequences that come with it."

Rangers boss Gerrard added: "We don't want to see that in any stadium. We want the players to be safe and we want the fans to be safe."

Hibs' next game sees them take on arch rivals Hearts at Tynecastle live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Boxing Day.