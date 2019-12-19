Rangers can cope without Alfredo Morelos at Hibernian, says Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard will be without striker Alfredo Morelos for Rangers' trip to Hibernian because of suspension

Steven Gerrard says Rangers’ trip to Hibernian is an opportunity for his squad to show they can cope without in-form striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian forward is suspended for the game at Easter Road following his red card for making a gesture towards Motherwell fans after scoring again them in Sunday's 2-0 win.

Rangers have often been accused previously of being too reliant on Morelos, a scorer of 27 club goals and one more for his country this season.

Jermain Defoe is expected to start instead in Edinburgh, with Gerrard confident his players will show they can adapt to being without their top scorer.

He said: "What you do as manager is you try to have a squad that is capable of coping without any individual.

Morelos was red carded after he gestured to Motherwell fans after scoring at Fir Park on Sunday

"We will see after tomorrow if we can do that. Obviously Alfredo is a man in fantastic form who is scoring goals and really enjoying his football.

"But we believe we've got a squad that's capable of coping without any individual. It's all right me sitting here saying that but the players have got to go and prove it.

"Jermain's standing in the game speaks for itself. We'll pick a team that is capable of going to Hibs. "If it performs to its best, it will be capable of getting the result we want.

"We've tried to create a squad where if someone's not available, the person who comes into the squad is just as strong and capable.

Jermain Defoe is expected to replace Morelos in Edinburgh after scoring 13 goals this season

"That's what gives me confidence that we're capable tomorrow without Alfredo but the players or person who comes in has to prove that."

Gerrard, meanwhile, has confirmed there will be a number of departures from his squad when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Jamie Murphy, Greg Docherty and Matt Polster are all among those who have been linked with moves away from Rangers.

Celtic vs Rangers Live on

Gerrard said: "I can't give you any indication in terms of numbers but there will definitely be people leaving the football club.

"I won't give you any names just now because I need to respect the individuals but the squad is too big and we want to try to trim that for the second half of the season.

"You have to be honest with players. Some are doing nothing wrong, they're actually doing more than enough to be recognised and put in.

"Unfortunately we can only pick 11 and 18. The challenge for me is looking players in the eye, telling them they're doing nothing wrong but I still can't get them in.

Midfielder Ryan Jack's form has cast Greg Docherty's future at Rangers in doubt

"That's down to the form of other individuals in their positions. Greg Docherty's been absolutely magnificent and has trained really well but we've got Ryan Jack in his position.

"He's probably been our player of the season. Scott Arfield's been our best in the last couple of games. Greg's done nothing wrong but I have to be respectful to him.

"I have to understand his situation. Maybe the best thing for him is to go and play football. I can't stand in his way there."