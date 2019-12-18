Rangers: Alfredo Morelos reveals pride in setting European goals record

Alfredo Morelos has set a new European goals record

Alfredo Morelos says it was a “proud moment” after finding out he had set a new European goals record with his Europa League exploits this season.

The Colombian has written his name into the record books after UEFA confirmed the 14 goals he has scored during Rangers' run to the last 32 of the Europa League is the biggest haul for a single player in European competition before Christmas.

He topped the scoring charts for the group stages as he helped Steven Gerrard's team seal a place in the first knockout round with his haul of six goals, which followed the eight he netted during qualifying - and the 23-year-old needs just four more to match a benchmark set by compatriot Radamel Falcao.

Morelos celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at Young Boys

"It is amazing to find out that I have broken this record, but of course it wouldn't be possible without all of my team-mates helping me," he told the Rangers website.

"To score for Rangers is always really meaningful to me and I enjoy scoring for the fans every single time. I love playing in big European matches here and to be able to set this record is a proud moment.

Morelos strikes to equalise for Rangers at Porto

"I always dreamed about scoring in really competitive leagues and competitions when I was a kid. I know that I have to keep growing and doing things right in every match, which I know I will with the support of my team-mates and coaches here at Rangers."

UEFA revealed Morelos, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, already sits joint sixth in the table for the most goals scored in Europe during a single season.

Falcao set the current record of 18 as he fired Porto to Europa League glory in 2011 but Morelos will hope to take a step closer to equalling his international team-mate's tally when Rangers face Braga in their first-leg clash at Ibrox on February 20.

Gerrard, who will be without Morelos for Friday's trip to Hibs after he was sent off after scoring against Motherwell on Sunday, praised the forward's achievement.

Steven Gerrard has praised Morelos

"Alfredo has been in fantastic form for us both in the league and especially in the Europa League," he said.

"To be so close to taking the overall record for scoring in the Europa League from his countryman and idol Falcao is a real achievement and we congratulate him for all his efforts so far this season."