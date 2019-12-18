Celtic could 'run over the top' of Hearts while Rangers face stern Hibernian test, says Kris Boyd

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd believes Hearts could struggle to contain Celtic in midweek but thinks Rangers will face a tougher trip to the capital when they visit Hibs on Friday.

Neil Lennon's side travel to Edinburgh on Wednesday looking to extend their two-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of Rangers' visit to Easter Road two days later.

Both capital clubs have appointed new managers recently with Daniel Stendel taking charge of Hearts for the first time at the weekend in their 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone, while Jack Ross has helped to reinvigorate Hibs since he replaced Paul Heckingbottom in November.

Hearts' head coach Daniel Stendel started his reign with a defeat to St Johnstone

However, both face difficult fixtures this week and Boyd thinks Hearts could struggle in the face of an imposing Celtic attack, while Hibs will hope to stifle a Rangers team that returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory at Motherwell on Sunday.

'Celtic could run over the top of Hearts'

No matter who it is going to Tynecastle, they will always be in for a difficult game but Celtic are in good shape coming into this.

I said earlier this week that I don't think Hearts will be relegated but I do fear for them in terms of what they are spending and where they are.

It is looking like another year without top six money and that's a big blow to a club like Hearts. There is a lot of deadwood in that squad that needs to be moved on.

Daniel Stendel said after the weekend that it was going to be a tougher job than he thought. I don't really get that because all he had to do was to look at the league table to see how tough it was going to be.

He seems to want to play a high line and I don't think that suits the Hearts players. I'm not sure if they have the legs for it or if they have a goalkeeper [Zdenek Zlamal or Joel Pereira] who you would be confident in playing that sweeper role behind the defence.

And if they play that high line against Celtic then Neil Lennon's side could easily run over the top of them. It could be a question of how many.

'Rangers face trickier capital test'

I would say it is a trickier trip to Edinburgh for Rangers to play Hibernian on Friday. There was real negativity under Paul Heckingbottom at Hibs but that cloud seems to have disappeared now.

Jack Ross has come in and there seem to be smiles on the players' faces again. Hibs are in a good place at the moment. They lost to Ross County and to Celtic at the weekend but compared to where they were before it is night and day.

Jack Ross replaced Paul Heckingbottom at Hibernian last month

Stevie Mallan is back, Scott Allan is one of the best passers of the ball in the Premiership and Rangers will need to close him down effectively, and Florian Kamberi has returned to form.

Heckingbottom must be wondering what happened to Christian Doidge because after paying the £300,000 in the summer for him it just didn't work out and he has not stopped scoring since Heckingbottom left and won player of the month. But to have Kamberi closer to him has helped both players.

For Rangers it really is a case of more of the same. I thought they were excellent against Motherwell on Sunday off the back of three difficult games where they did not get the results, albeit they progressed in Europe which was a fantastic achievement.

But after the last three games you could have said that a trip to Fir Park would have been tricky but they handled it magnificently and I thought 2-0 flattered Motherwell. But when they go to Hibernian their star man in Alfredo Morelos will be missing which should mean a chance for Jermain Defoe.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos will miss the Hibs clash

He has not had a massive amount of game time recently but it is the first time in a number of years that Rangers have had a big enough squad to be able to rotate.

The training tempo will be so much higher as they don't have to bring in eight or nine younger players to train with the first team - when you do that the standard naturally drops off. But now, because of the squad numbers, they will be training at a level that allows them to step into a game when asked.

Jermain Defoe is in line to start for Rangers against Hibs

Defoe looks after himself well and I don't see it being a problem for him to step in again. He perhaps brings more intelligence to that front line and linked up well with Scott Arfield, who has returned to form, at the end of last season.

Obviously, there is no doubt that the goalscoring of Morelos will be missed but if you look at the big picture then Defoe has always come in and scored goals. Rangers are creating chances and I am sure Defoe will look at it as an opportunity to get back among the goals.