Hibernian's Christian Doidge named Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for November

Hibernian striker Christian Doidge has been named the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for November.

Doidge has seven goals from his last seven games - with six of them coming in November.

A hat-trick in the 4-1 win over St Johnstone on Saturday 9 November got the Welsh striker up and running.

The 27-year-old picked up where he left off in Perth - adding to his tally against Motherwell, St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Doidge becomes the first Hibee to win the top-flight Player of the Month award since February 2013, when Leigh Griffiths was honoured.

Head coach Jack Ross said: "We are delighted to see Christian's form has been rewarded with the Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the Month award for November.

"Christian is someone who gives his all every week for the team - the kind of selfless player who is appreciated by his team-mates.

"He brings so much to the team and has shown that he can score different types of goals.

"He's a pleasure to work with and I'm sure he'll continue to go from strength to strength.

"While it's an individual award, I know Christian would also be the first to say that he wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for the help of those around him - whether that's his team-mates on the park or the staff at HTC who work with him on a daily basis."