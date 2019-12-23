Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says 'severe' example must be made of missile throwers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard fears behaviour by fans will only get worse unless a "severe" example is made of the missile-throwers putting players in danger.

Borna Barisic escaped serious injury during Friday's win against Hibernian at Easter Road when a glass bottle was thrown towards him from the home end, following a shocking challenge which saw Ryan Porteous sent off.

The missile came from the same section of the East Stand from which a pitch invader confronted Rangers captain James Tavernier last March.

"Only action from the clubs will help or stop it in the long run," said Gerrard, who was previewing the club's home fixture against Kilmarnock on Boxing Day.

Borna Barisic had a glass bottle thrown towards him at Easter Road on Friday

"We can't just talk about it in the media. There's got to be serious actions taken. The individuals need to be identified because I do believe it's a minority.

"They need to be identified and punished, but punished heavily so it stops other people trying to do it in the future."

Hibs released a statement after the game, starting that they would be reviewing CCTV footage and take appropriate action, with the incident condemned by Gerrard and counterpart Jack Ross.

Gerrard fears behaviour from the stands is becoming worse and insists making an example of fans would act as a strong deterrent.

"If the punishment isn't severe enough then people will continue to make bad decisions from the terraces." Steven Gerrard

"It's a crazy decision to throw a bottle onto a football pitch. The damage you could do is unthinkable," he said.

"It's very disappointing to see that but I'm sure Hibs will deal with that. It's something for Jack Ross and Hibs as a club to deal with as a club rather than us.

"We again just send a message to our own fans to make sure they behave.

"If the punishment isn't severe enough then people will continue to make bad decisions from the terraces.

"There needs to be an example set - a severe one - and then that will make people think and things will improve. But it does seem as if we are going backwards rather than forwards.

"It goes quiet for a little while and it seems like people are listening. Us and managers and players will keep saying the right things but the fans have to take responsibility for their actions when they go to the game.

"They need to concentrate on watching the football rather than misbehaving."

Rangers, who sit five points behind league leaders Celtic with one game in hand, face Celtic in the latest Old Firm derby on Sunday in the final match before the winter break.