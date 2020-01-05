Andy King: Rangers cut short Leicester winger's loan

Andy King's loan spell with Rangers has been cut short

Rangers have terminated the loan deal of Leicester winger Andy King, who has returned to his parent club.

King has made five appearances for the club after joining Rangers on a season-long loan deal over the summer.

Just two of those appearances have come in the Scottish Premiership but the 31-year-old hasn't featured for Rangers since September's League Cup win over Livingston.

0:37 Kris Boyd says Rangers are now in a good position to go on and win this season's Scottish Premiership, following their first Old Firm derby triumph at Celtic Park since 2010 Kris Boyd says Rangers are now in a good position to go on and win this season's Scottish Premiership, following their first Old Firm derby triumph at Celtic Park since 2010

King, who hails from Devon, has spent his entire career at Leicester, initially joining the club at the age of 15.

Rangers are currently in Dubai for a warm-weather training camp following their 2-1 Old Firm win against Celtic last weekend.

Steven Gerrard's side trail Celtic by two points but have a game in hand against their arch-rivals.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

The Transfer Talk podcast will also be back with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our Transfer Centre blog.