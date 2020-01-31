Rangers' Alfredo Morelos: Police Scotland arrest man over alleged car-tampering

Police Scotland have arrested and charged a man with an alleged breach of the peace in connection with the tampering of Alfredo Morelos' car.

Morelos is reported to have discovered somebody underneath his Lamborghini sports car when he returned to his vehicle on Tuesday night.

A Police Scotland statement read: "A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with an alleged breach of the peace in connection with the incident.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Speaking after Rangers' 2-0 win against Ross County on Wednesday night, boss Steven Gerrard praised the Colombia international for keeping his mind on the job.

"I haven't had a chance to speak to Alfredo as I was only made aware a couple of hours before kick-off," Gerrard said.

"But I'm told it's a police investigation now, so we'll support that and there's not much I can say on the incident. The good thing is Alfredo's fine.

"It's a very unfortunate situation and not one that happens to you every day, but he's fine because that's the way he is, pretty laid back.

"He handled the situation extremely well, probably better than I would have done."