Rangers: Steven Gerrard let down by players, says Jermain Defoe

Steven Gerrard questioned his players' desire after their defeat at Hearts

Jermain Defoe says the Rangers players have let down Steven Gerrard after they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup at Hearts on Saturday.

It was Rangers' third defeat since the winter break - and their second at Tynecastle - a run of form that has also seen them fall 12 points behind leaders Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.

Defoe admitted: "We let the manager down, if you like.

"I just think it is important, as a group, that we just stick together. It is easy when you win and everyone is together and buzzing about.

"I think it is important we stick together as a group no matter what happens. That is all you can do at this moment in time."

Gerrard said Saturday's cup exit was "the lowest I've felt since coming to the club", before adding: "I want to win here, I'm desperate to win here. Looking from the side today, I didn't get the impression that the feeling amongst my players was the same."

But the defeat at Hearts came just days after Rangers secured a place in the last 16 of the Europa League, and Defoe says that achievement shows Gerrard is still the right man for the job at Ibrox.

"Of course. The last 16 in Europe is an unbelievable achievement for this football club," he said.

"It is just a case of the team being consistent, which is probably the hardest thing in football, but the top teams do it game after game after game - being consistent, putting in those top performances.

"Obviously, there are times like Wednesday night when you look at the team and think: 'That's a top team and a strong squad'. Then we come here and sort of let ourselves down.

"It is hard for me to say what the manager is thinking. I don't know what the manager is thinking. I can imagine how he is feeling because this is a football club where you have to perform, win games and win trophies.

"That sort of pressure is the reality and that's an opportunity gone to get our first trophy together, so everyone is disappointed, of course. It is the same for everyone.

"We will go away together, watch the game and then go from there."