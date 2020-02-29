Alfredo Morelos left out of Rangers squad to face Hearts after late return from Colombia

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard felt Alfredo Morelos did not have enough preparation time to be considered for the Hearts game

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos was left out of their Scottish Cup quarter-final with Hearts after returning back late from a trip to Colombia.

The 23-year-old was a surprise omission from the Gers matchday squad but Gerrard explained he was left out for disciplinary reasons.

"Alfredo's not with us because of a disciplinary issue," Gerrard told Premier Sports.

"He was given permission last week to go to Colombia on Sunday until Wednesday to deal with a family matter, which we supported and agreed to.

"He's reported back 24 hours late from that. Due to that, he's failed to report to training on Thursday, which means he's missed a lot of preparation going into this game.

"So I've decided to pick players who have done the full preparation and who are desperate to be here and help us get through to the next round."