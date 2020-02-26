Braga 0-1 Rangers (Agg: 2-4): Ryan Kent fires visitors to Europa League last 16

Rangers booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League after a fine 1-0 win against Braga in Portugal, completing a 4-2 victory on aggregate.

The Scottish Premiership club had not won any of their previous 15 European away games, but Ryan Kent's second-half strike (61) ensured they ended that wait in style in northern Portugal.

Rangers arrived at the Estádio Municipal de Braga protecting a slender 3-2 advantage from the first leg, and they were denied the lead on the night in first-half stoppage time when Matheus Magalhaes saved Ianis Hagi's penalty.

But Hagi atoned from his miss to set up Kent for a composed finish having breached Braga's high line as Rangers booked their place in Friday's draw for the last 16.

What's next?

Rangers return to domestic action at the weekend, visiting Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Saturday; kick-off is at 5.30pm.

The draw for the last 16 of the Europa League takes place on Friday, February 28 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 12pm, UK time. You can follow it on Sky Sports News and with our live blog on the Sky Sports website and app.