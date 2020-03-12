Steven Gerrard: Rangers-Celtic ‘wouldn’t feel right’ without a crowd

0:25 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is pleased the Old Firm game at the weekend will go ahead in front of a full stadium as ‘no-one wants games behind closed-doors’. Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is pleased the Old Firm game at the weekend will go ahead in front of a full stadium as ‘no-one wants games behind closed-doors’.

Steven Gerrard says he is pleased Rangers’ weekend game with Celtic has not become a behind-closed-doors affair due to coronavirus.

Many sporting events across Europe have already been postponed or played behind closed doors due to the pandemic but at the moment Sunday's Old Firm will see a crowd at Ibrox.

And having watched his side lose 3-1 in the opening leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen in front of a capacity attendance, Gerrard believes it 'wouldn't feel right' without fans.

"I don't think any manager or player wants to play a game, or even watch a game behind closed doors," Gerrard said

"I watched part of the Manchester United game tonight and it just didn't feel right, but it is what it is and we do what we have to do.

"Thankfully the game at the weekend is going ahead with the crowd there so first things first we have to focus on a big game at the weekend."

'Situation not ideal for anyone'

However, one game that is set to be behind closed doors is Rangers' Europa League second-leg away to Leverkusen next weekend.

And although Gerrard claims it's not an ideal situation for anyone across the world, he maintains people's health come first.

"I'm hoping the football continues but the important thing is people and protection, and people's health," Gerrard added.

"You just have to continue to go day by day and follow the advice of the medical people - it's not an ideal situation for anyone.

"We all have our concerns, family concerns, if leagues are going to continue and waiting to see how much this is going to grow and how long it's going to continue for."

