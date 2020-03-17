Dave King not selling Rangers shares amid talk of fresh Ibrox investment

Dave King is not ready to sell his Rangers shareholding but says the club continues to seek new funds

Rangers chairman Dave King insists he has no plans to sell off his Ibrox shares amid reports of fresh investment coming into the club.

King is not ready to dispose of his shareholding but the Gers chief has confirmed plans to press ahead with a share issue following reports that Far East real estate tycoon Stuart Gibson is set to lead a multi-million pound investment in the club.

The 64-year-old announced at the club's AGM in November that he would be stepping down from the helm of the Rangers board after five years in charge.

That has sparked speculation that the South Africa-based businessman is preparing to dispose of the 25.58 per cent stake held by his family firm, New Oasis Asset Limited.

But the Castlemilk-born tycoon told the PA news agency: "I am not selling any shares.

"As I said at the AGM, we will raise new funds.

"No existing shareholders are selling."

The Daily Record reported on Tuesday that Gibson is "on the verge of ploughing millions into Rangers and becoming the most influential figurehead in the Ibrox boardroom".

Paisley-born Gibson, now based in Japan, is reported to have a portfolio of assets worth more than £1.5bn through his property company ESR.