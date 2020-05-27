Ianis Hagi: Rangers confirm permanent deal for Romanian midfielder

Ianis Hagi has signed a permanent, long-term deal with Rangers

Rangers have confirmed midfielder Ianis Hagi has signed a permanent, long-term deal at Ibrox.

The Romanian joined Rangers on loan from Genk in January, with Steven Gerrard's side having an option to buy.

Despite Genk originally wanting around £4.5m for Hagi, the proposed deal will see Rangers pay £3m in installments across three seasons.

"I am excited about re-joining the squad for pre-season and putting on the famous shirt once again. There was interest from other clubs, but my priority was always to return to Glasgow and play for Rangers," Hagi said.

"I really enjoyed my loan spell at Ibrox and look forward to playing in front of our fans very soon, but for now I hope all of the Rangers fans and your families are staying safe and well."

Hagi scored twice as Rangers beat Braga in the Europa League earlier this season

Gerrard added: "Ianis is recognised throughout Europe as a young, exciting player so to have him join Rangers on a permanent basis is great news.

"I was able to develop a relationship with Ianis very quickly, he is a pleasure to coach as he is willing to learn and become better every training session.

"He has already experienced the pressure and expectation of Ibrox, I know he is ready for next season."

Hagi scored three goals in 12 appearances for the Scottish side before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season.