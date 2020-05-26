Hearts' SPFL division reconstruction proposals to be considered on Wednesday

Hearts owner Ann Budge is calling for temporary changes to the Scottish league structure

Hearts have submitted league reconstruction proposals to their fellow SPFL clubs, proposing the idea of "three enlarged divisions".

The proposals are to be considered by the SPFL board at a meeting on Wednesday.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has suggested three divisions made up of 14 teams for the next two years, while acknowledging a number of lower-league teams might not be able to play at all next season given the costs of Covid-19 testing and playing behind closed doors.

In the document Hearts have submitted, Budge said: "This is not about permanent reconstruction.

"It is about finding a path to deal with the emergency situation, which is likely to impact all member clubs for the next two seasons.

"When we are through this emergency, we can look then at how best to move forward to start to rebuild Scottish football."

