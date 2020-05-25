Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron won't back 14-team Premiership

0:43 Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says he would not be in favour of a 14-team Scottish Premiership and says the best case scenario would be a 20-team Championship Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says he would not be in favour of a 14-team Scottish Premiership and says the best case scenario would be a 20-team Championship

Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says he would not support a resolution proposing an expanded 14-team Scottish Premiership without concessions for the Championship.

Cameron was speaking ahead of Monday's meeting where Scottish Championship clubs are set to discuss reconstruction proposals put forward by Hearts owner Ann Budge over video link.

However, he says attempts to expand the top division of Scottish football will be difficult unless the Championship receives something substantial in return, and says his preference is for an '18 to 20 team second tier'.

"I wouldn't vote for a 14-team Premiership, put it that way, unless the Championship got something out of it," Cameron told Sky Sports News.

"I think it would be ideal to have a 20-team Championship, I think it would be more entertaining for the supporters, (so) they don't get bored of seeing the same teams four times a year minimum.

"Going to 14 (teams), if it's just a temporary fix I don't think that's appropriate.

"I don't like 14 much more than I like 12, and 16 is okay but it is not even much better than that."

Hearts would be reprieved from relegation if plans for a 14-team Premiership are adopted

Talk of reconstruction has been revived weeks after initial plans to do so were shelved when it was decided that it was "not the right time" to press ahead with changes due to the current uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis.

However, the decision to curtail the Scottish Premiership season last week brought with it the fresh threat of legal action from Hearts and a renewed call to assess amending the league structure.

If Budge is successful with proposals for an expanded 14-team Premiership, it would grant Hearts an immediate reprieve from a second relegation since 2014.

And Budge's efforts were given hope by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster who told Sky Sports News last week the league would consider any fresh proposals 'with an open mind'.

The first test of the viability of those proposals will come later, but Ayr's Cameron reiterates a bigger Championship division would be preferential to any changes in the number of Premiership teams.

"The best-case scenario would be to have a league of 18 or 20, but I don't see that happening," Cameron added.

"Now that could be a possibility down in the Championship and I think that would be ideal. I think it would be great to have a 20-team Championship."