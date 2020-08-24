Alfredo Morelos: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard right to drop 'unfit' striker, says James McFadden

2:37 James McFadden says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is right to drop Alfredo Morelos amid transfer speculation James McFadden says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is right to drop Alfredo Morelos amid transfer speculation

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is right to drop Alfredo Morelos amid transfer speculation because the striker looks "unfit" and "unwilling to work", says James McFadden.

​​​​​Morelos was left out of Rangers' squad for their 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday because Gerrard said the forward is distracted by reports linking him with a move away from Ibrox.

The 24-year-old was close to joining Ligue 1 club Lille earlier this summer but since a bid was rejected by Rangers there have been no fresh offers.

The Colombia international's future has also been in doubt since Rangers completed the signings of former Leeds striker Kemar Roofe - who scored the opener against Kilmarnock - and forward Cedric Itten.

Former Scotland striker McFadden told Sky Sports News: "Alfredo Morelos hasn't looked the same since he came back, probably since January actually. This season he doesn't look the same player. He looks unfit, he looks unwilling to work for the team and he doesn't even look like he wants to score goals.

"Steven Gerrard decided to leave him out on Saturday which I thought was a good move because when you've got a team that are trying to stop Celtic from winning 10 titles in a row, you need everybody pulling in the right direction.

"Kemar Roofe came in and scored a goal, you've got Itten as well. He does have options now, which will go against Morelos, but if you're not willing to work or fight for the team then you shouldn't be in it."

Morelos has scored 79 goals in 142 games in all competitions for Rangers since signing for the club in 2017, but McFadden believes his days at Ibrox are numbered.

"To me it looks like the club want him out and the player wants to leave, but I just think he should show a better attitude and just work hard until that move comes," McFadden added.

"We know that Lille put a bid in and it's been rejected because Rangers want more money, which is well within their rights.

"I think if you look at the history of Alfredo Morelos - he's had a lot of speculation since he's joined Rangers and every time there's been talk of a bid or an offer, he seems to get a new contract. I don't think that'll happen this time because he'll be on very good money as it is.

"It's time for him to pay Rangers back, whether it is for the next two, three weeks or however long it takes. He owes it to the players, the fans and the manager for putting faith in him and putting up with the nonsense that comes with him sometimes. I think he really needs to knuckle down and just see his time out."

Morelos has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 club Lille this summer

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd criticised Morelos' reaction to being substituted in last week's draw at Livingston and believes the player has lost focus.

"You're looking for more. If you are looking to get that move, push on your career as we're led to believe, you have to be doing a lot more. The biggest thing that annoyed me, last week I wasn't too bothered about him going off the pitch because it shows he cares, but the way he came off on Sunday was a disgrace, ripping the black armband off and going straight into the stand.

"I don't know if he'll still be here. When we heard Lille were interested and the money they wanted to spend, then you look at his performances, two goals against St Mirren and you thought with the new guys coming in we might see him getting back to where he was. But he just looks as if his head is elsewhere. I know this might sound contradictory, but all the times we've spoken about him, barging into people, having a go at people, I can't remember mentioning him once on Sunday."

