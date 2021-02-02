Alfredo Morelos: Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits 'no case to defend' striker after three-game ban for stamp

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he could not defend Alfredo Morelos after the striker was handed a three-game ban but is looking for more consistency in the disciplinary process.

The Colombian will miss Scottish Premiership games against St Johnstone, Hamilton and Kilmarnock after the Ibrox club opted not to challenge a Scottish Football Association notice of complaint for stamping on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

5:42 John Hartson, Andy Walker, and Kris Boyd discuss the incidents during Rangers' 1-0 win at Hibs involving Morelos' stamp on Porteous

"I have looked at the incident a lot of times and I don't think there is a case for us to defend in this situation," said Rangers boss Gerrard.

"Having said that, it doesn't mean we are pleased with everything that happened in that game or has happened during this season or previous seasons.

"So it is something behind the scenes that myself and the board are working very hard on in terms of trying to find better solutions in terms of the disciplinary and the processes that go on.

"It is something we will continue to try to be a support to in terms of the authorities to try and make things better and more consistent."

Ahead of the home game against Saints on Wednesday, Gerrard added: "It is obviously disappointing from my point of view not to have Alfredo available. It is what it is and my focus is on the players that are available."

Asked for a flavour of his concerns about the disciplinary process, Gerrard said: "Consistency. That is what every manager wants, a level of consistency for every player or every incident if you like to be judged in the same way so we find that level of consistency.

"I think that will really help the league moving forward."

Meanwhile, Gerrard also revealed that defender Nikola Katic is out for the rest of the campaign with the knee injury which has sidelined him all season.

Rangers sign Bournemouth's Ofoborh on pre-contract

Rangers also announced on Tuesday morning the pre-contract signing of Nnamdi Ofoborh from Bournemouth on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Wycombe, helping the Chairboys win promotion to the Championship through the play-offs.

After beginning this season back at Bournemouth, he has now rejoined Wycombe for the remainder of the season and will move to Ibrox in the summer.

Image: Bournemouth's Nnamdi Ofoborh will join Rangers in the summer

Having rejected a contract extension at Bournemouth and agreed to join Rangers, there will be training compensation payable to the Cherries.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson told the club's official website: "We look forward to welcoming Nnamdi to our group in the summer.

"We are extremely impressed by his qualities and he is a player that has real progression in him.

"He has a positive and determined personality and is very much looking forward to becoming a Rangers player at the end of this season."