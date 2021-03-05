Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager offered one-game ban for Livingston outburst

Steven Gerrard was shown two yellow cards in Wednesday's 1-0 win at Livingston after swearing at referee John Beaton on the pitch at half-time; Gerrard has been offered a one-game ban by the SFA and will miss Saturday's match against St Mirren if Rangers accept the suspension

Friday 5 March 2021 17:00, UK

preview image 2:37
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was sent off at half-time in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Livingston

Steven Gerrard is set to lead Rangers in the Old Firm match on March 21, after being offered a one-game ban by the SFA for his red card against Livingston.

The Rangers manager was shown two yellow cards in quick succession in Wednesday's 1-0 win at the Tony Macaroni Arena, after swearing at referee John Beaton on the pitch at half-time.

Gerrard had reacted angrily after Beaton booked striker Alfredo Morelos for simulation during the first half.

The former Liverpool captain has been accused of breaching the SFA's disciplinary rule 203, which prohibits "misconduct at a match", and will face a Hampden hearing on March 25 if Rangers decide to contest his suspension.

However, if the club accepts the one-match ban, Gerrard will miss Saturday's game against St Mirren at Ibrox.

Trending

preview image 3:24
Gerrard has apologised for getting sent off during their dramatic 1-0 win at Livingston but says he is stunned that Alfredo Morelos was not given a penalty during the first half

Rangers and Gerrard now have until the end of Wednesday to confirm if they will challenge the suspension.

The decision to schedule Gerrard's hearing for March 25 means he is free to take his place in the dugout for the Old Firm match against Celtic on March 21.

Also See:

Premiership leaders Rangers could clinch the title with a win at Celtic Park - if both Old Firm teams win their games this weekend.

However, Gerrard's side will be crowned champions ahead of that match if they beat St Mirren and Celtic drop points away to Dundee United on Sunday.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue