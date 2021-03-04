Alfredo Morelos: Rangers appeal striker's yellow card awarded in win at Livingston

Rangers have appealed striker Alfredo Morelos' yellow card for simulation during Wednesday night's 1-0 win at Livingston.
Morelos was brought down by Livi 'keeper Max Stryjek in the penalty area just before the break, but referee John Beaton opted to book the Colombia international as he felt he had dived.
Rangers boss Steve Gerrard, incensed by the decision, came on to the field to confront the official and was subsequently sent off for his behaviour - with Beaton flashing two yellows his way.
- Livingston 0-1 Rangers - Match report and ratings
- When could Rangers win the Scottish Premiership title?
After the match, which Rangers won thanks to a late Morelos strike to go 18 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, Gerrard continued to vent his frustrations with the officiating.
"It's a blatant penalty, it's a stonewaller," he said. "I'm someone who wants to support officials because we are all human, and we will make a mistake.
"But what I can't stand for at this level is three people making the same mistake. They all had clear views of it. I could see it and I'm the furthest away.
"There are three officials at this level who all got it wrong together - I can't have that. I asked for an explanation and he refused to speak to me. I think I'm entitled to a conversation but obviously not.
"You are talking about officials at a top level of the game.
"The linesman is looking straight at it with nothing in his way. The fourth official is looking straight at it with nothing in his way, because I was behind him and I could see it clear. And the referee is right on top of him.
"I'll go with a mistake from one of them but not three. It's not right, it's not fair. It's a stonewaller and it's bang out of order."