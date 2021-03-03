Livingston 0-1 Rangers: Alfredo Morelos strike puts Steven Gerrard's side on verge of title

Rangers moved to the verge of a first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 after Alfredo Morelos' late strike handed them a 1-0 victory at Livingston.

Morelos was involved in the big talking point of the first half as the striker was booked for simulation after going down under a challenge from goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

The incident led to Steven Gerrard protesting referee John Beaton's decision at half-time and the Rangers boss was sent to the stands after being shown two yellow cards.

It didn't hamper the league leaders, who eventually took the lead in the 87th minute with Morelos in the right place at the right time to tap home after Stryjek parried Steven Davis' shot.

The win sees Gerrard's men move 18 points clear at the top of the table and they could win the title as early as Sunday if they beat St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic drop points at Dundee United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

How Rangers closed in on the title...

Livi's plastic pitch certainly did not help the spectacle in the early stages, with the action pin-balling between a series of aimless headers and high, lumped passes.

Filip Helander came close to the opener on the half-hour mark as he met Borna Barisic's out-swinging corner flush, with his header creeping just over the bar.

It had been a rather uneventful contest until Beaton intervened eight minutes before the break.

Morelos hit the deck as he went past Stryjek while chasing down Steven Davis' sublime ball over the top.

Beaton looked for a moment set to point to the spot before changing his mind and reaching for the top pocket to book Morelos. Gerrard exploded on the touchline and had every right as replays showed Livi's Polish keeper had made clear contact as he clipped Morelos' heel.

Rangers had a decent claim for another penalty moments later as Joe Aribo sent Ryan Kent down the left. The winger's cross was blocked but only as far as Arfield, who squeezed wide just as Sibbald dived in late.

Again Beaton looked away but he could not escape Gerrard's gaze as the irate boss strode onto the pitch to confront the official at half-time. A yellow card was not enough to halt his outburst and he spent the second half watching from the stands.

His mood was not helped either by the sight of an offside flag going up just as Connor Goldson headed home from Barisic's free-kick four minutes after the restart.

A Fitzwater block then frustrated Kent as Aribo released the former Liverpool player through the middle.

If the half-time bust-up had not been explosive enough, Beaton was then forced to momentarily call a halt to the action as a barrage of fireworks were let off outside the ground in the 55th minute by Rangers fans hailing what they expect to be the imminent arrival of the club's 55th league crown.

Once the banging ceased - and some debris that had rained down on the pitch was removed - the action resumed with Morelos driving onto a Glen Kamara pass but Stryjek was down smartly to save.

Morelos took the wrong option with 15 minutes left as he fizzed across goal when he had Kent and substitute Cedric Itten screaming for a cut-back.

However, there was no complaints from his team-mates with three minutes left as he bundled home his 14th goal of the season after Stryjek spilled a Davis shot at his feet.