Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager sent off at Livingston

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was shown two yellow cards after approaching referee John Beaton on the pitch at half-time; Gerrard appeared to be angered by Beaton's decision to book Alfredo Morelos after the Rangers striker went down in the Livingston penalty area

Wednesday 3 March 2021 19:30, UK

preview image 2:37
Rangers' Alfredo Morelos goes to ground under a challenge from Livingston's Max Stryjek and is given a controversial yellow card for diving; Steven Gerrard questions the call at half-time and is shown a red card by referee John Beaton

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was sent off at half-time of his side's Scottish Premiership match at Livingston on Wednesday.

Gerrard was shown two yellow cards and then a red after confronting referee John Beaton on the pitch following the half-time whistle, at which point the contest was goalless.

The Rangers boss appeared to have been angered by Beaton's decision to book Alfredo Morelos after the forward went down in the penalty area under a challenge from Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek shortly before the break.

Gerrard was sent off for remonstrating with the officials at half time
Image: Gerrard argues with referee Beaton
Gerrard was forced to watch the second half from the stands at the Tony Macaroni Arena
Image: Gerrard was forced to watch the second half from the stands at the Tony Macaroni Arena

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

