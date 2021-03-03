Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager sent off at Livingston

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was sent off at half-time of his side's Scottish Premiership match at Livingston on Wednesday.

Gerrard was shown two yellow cards and then a red after confronting referee John Beaton on the pitch following the half-time whistle, at which point the contest was goalless.

The Rangers boss appeared to have been angered by Beaton's decision to book Alfredo Morelos after the forward went down in the penalty area under a challenge from Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek shortly before the break.

Image: Gerrard argues with referee Beaton

Image: Gerrard was forced to watch the second half from the stands at the Tony Macaroni Arena

