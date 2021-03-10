Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp as their manager, not him

Steven Gerrard has admitted it is his "dream" to become Liverpool manager one day but says he hopes Jurgen Klopp remains in charge "for many years".

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard has steered Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, just three years after taking on his first managerial role at Ibrox.

His success in Scotland comes while Klopp is enduring the toughest spell of his six years as Liverpool boss, with his side eighth in the Premier League and without a home win since December 16.

But speaking to ITV, Gerrard said: "The Liverpool fans don't want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club. They want Jurgen Klopp to continue to be the Liverpool manager, and I'm totally with all of them.

"We shouldn't talk about this, we have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute. I love him.

"I hope he stays for a few more years. But I've got a job here. I don't think it's helpful to talk about this and I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years."

Gerrard made 710 appearances and won nine trophies for Liverpool during his 19-year playing career before an 18-month spell in the US with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

After hanging up his boots, Gerrard took on a role as a youth coach at Liverpool before becoming Rangers boss in May 2018.

"Liverpool is my club," he added. "I had a great journey. Is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is, but not yet and who's to say I'll ever be good enough.

"There's a lot of fantastic managers that would all like the chance to manage Liverpool. We need to respect Jurgen first and foremost."