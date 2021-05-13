Rangers urge fans to respect government Covid-19 guidelines when celebrating Scottish Premiership title

Rangers have urged their fans to respect government guidelines and not gather in large numbers as the club prepares to celebrate their league title.

Steven Gerrard's team will be presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy at Ibrox on Saturday, when they face Aberdeen after they ended a 10-year wait to win the top-flight title in March.

With supporters unable to be present inside football grounds and health concerns surrounding social distancing, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf appealed to the club's fans to consider the implications before breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

Rangers, who have now won a domestic league world record 55 titles, said in a club statement: "It's a day to enjoy and to celebrate the achievements of our club, and the title win by Steven Gerrard and his team.

"However, we are cognisant that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over and that the virus is still live. It hasn't gone away.

"Please celebrate this historic day for our club in a safe and sensible manner, respecting public safety - adhering to the current government guidelines and restrictions which are still in place.

"In particular, please be mindful of the government guidelines regarding gathering in large numbers. If possible, please celebrate within your own community.

"Once again, we thank you for your unrivalled support, and look forward to welcoming you back to our stadium to create the famous Ibrox atmosphere, once restrictions permit."

Rangers need to avoid a defeat against Aberdeen to ensure they finish the entire league campaign unbeaten.

Gerrard, in his third season as Rangers boss, was voted manager of the year by Scottish football writers earlier this week.