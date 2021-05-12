Rangers: Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf urges fans not to gather for title celebrations

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has urged Rangers fans not to gather in large numbers to celebrate the presentation of the league trophy at Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers will lift the trophy for the first time in 10 years when they face Aberdeen this weekend, after Steven Gerrard's side emphatically secured the club's 55th league title.

However, with health concerns surrounding social distancing, the Justice Secretary has urged fans to stay at home and not to congregate outside the ground.

Image: Rangers fans stood outside Livingston's stadium to watch the champions in action on Wednesday

He said: "I understand Rangers supporters will want to celebrate what will be a huge day for the club - but we are in a crucial and fragile stage in our fight against the virus, with a new variant and eased restrictions adding to the risks.

"I strongly urge fans to mark the occasion safely and within the Covid restrictions that are in place to protect the public. The strong message is that no-one - including fans - should congregate anywhere in large numbers.

"I have urged Rangers Football Club to also reinforce the message that fans should not gather, and I welcome the constructive approach Rangers have told me they are willing to take, along with Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council's considerable work for the safe running of the match on Saturday.

"I urge supporters to listen to the upcoming messages from their club and the police to stick to the rules, which are there to protect all our safety. It is important there is no complacency and pressure is maintained to ensure we continue to supress the virus."

If Rangers avoid defeat against Aberdeen it will see them go the entire league season unbeaten.